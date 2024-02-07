Spice's 'Go Down Deh' Goes Platinum in Canada

Jamaican dancehall artist, Spice, has achieved a remarkable feat with her hit single 'Go Down Deh,' featuring fellow stars Shaggy and Sean Paul, as it is now certified platinum by Music Canada. This accomplishment, which signifies sales and streaming numbers exceeding 80,000 units, is a debut for Spice in the Canadian market. The news broke on Tuesday, spotlighting the trio's global influence in the music industry.

Advertisment

'Go Down Deh' and the Success of '10'

'Go Down Deh' served as the gateway to Spice's debut studio album, aptly titled '10.' This track's success has played a significant role in propelling the album to land at number 6 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. The production of the hit single was a collaborative effort involving Shaggy and Romanian musician Costi. The trio of Spice, Shaggy, and Sean Paul, to push the song's popularity, made appearances on prime-time American television shows such as The Wendy Williams Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Shaggy and Sean Paul's Platinum Legacy

Advertisment

Shaggy and Sean Paul are familiar faces when it comes to platinum certifications in Canada. Shaggy previously earned this accolade for his 2002 hit 'Hey Sexy Lady.' Sean Paul, on the other hand, boasts an impressive tally of nine platinum-certified hits in Canada, which include chart-toppers like 'Temperature,' 'She Doesn't Mind,' 'No Lie' featuring Dua Lipa, and 'Mad Love' with David Guetta and Becky G.

Celebrating Spice's Milestone

This platinum certification is a testament to the commercial success and influence of Spice, Shaggy, and Sean Paul in the Canadian music market. The song's success in Canada mirrors its widespread popularity and impact on the music charts. The hit single 'Go Down Deh' has over 198 million plays on Spotify, and the official music video has over 250 million views on YouTube, further highlighting its global reach. Also, it caught the attention of former President Barack Obama, who included the song on his annual list of favorite songs.