Spencer Hall Takes the Helm at The Rocky Mountain Goat Newspaper

Spencer Hall, a seasoned investigative reporter hailing from Energetic City, has embarked on a new journey as the editor and owner of The Rocky Mountain Goat, a community newspaper in Valemount. Born and raised in Terrace, Hall made his way to Valemount in September under the federally-funded Local Journalism Initiative program. The community quickly found a place in his heart, and he has since grown a profound appreciation for its distinct charm and character.

Expanding The Rocky Mountain Goat's Horizons

Armed with a deep-seated passion for journalism and a keen interest in the community, Hall plans to broaden the newspaper's scope. He aims to venture into the realm of podcasts, infusing a modern digital element into the classic print medium. Additionally, he is set to maintain and enrich the newspaper's bookstore, further solidifying its presence in the community.

A Lifetime Connection to Journalism

For Hall, journalism isn't merely a profession but a lifelong pursuit. His connection to this field traces back to his childhood, his innate curiosity leading him to seek truth and knowledge. As a graduate of BCIT's Radio Arts and Entertainment program, Hall began his media journey at Moose FM in Fort St. John, honing his skills and understanding of the industry.

A Promising Change of Guard

The founders of The Rocky Mountain Goat, Laura Keil and Joe Nusse, have expressed their wholehearted confidence in Hall's leadership. They are delighted to pass on the reins to him, knowing the newspaper is in capable hands. Keil will continue to remain involved in the newspaper as a salesperson and ad manager while chasing her passion for creative writing. She is currently working on a historical fiction novel, bringing her storytelling prowess to a new arena. Nusse underscored the importance of the readers' support to ensure the paper's continued success. He extended his best wishes to the new editor, Hall.

Apart from Hall's leadership, the newspaper will also draw strength from a Local Journalism Initiative reporter and various contributors, ensuring a diverse range of voices and perspectives.