Southwestern Ontario to Witness First Total Solar Eclipse Since 1925

On Monday, April 8, Southwestern Ontario is set to witness a remarkable astronomical event, the first total solar eclipse in the region since 1925. This celestial spectacle will see the transformation from day to night in locations such as St. Thomas and Port Stanley, which fall within the 200-kilometer wide path of totality. However, cities like London will only be privy to a partial eclipse.

Understanding the Celestial Phenomenon

Professor Jan Cami, a distinguished astronomer at Western University, using a vintage educational tool at the Hume Cronyn Observatory, elucidated the mechanics of a total solar eclipse. He emphasized the striking difference between a nearly complete eclipse and a total eclipse. Professor Cami, who has had the privilege of witnessing three total solar eclipses in different parts of the world, strongly recommends traveling to the path of totality to fully experience the impact of this cosmic event.

Anticipation and Preparations

The impending event has sparked considerable interest, echoing the enthusiasm witnessed during the 2017 partial eclipse and previous eclipses. The local school boards have strategically rescheduled a PA Day to coincide with the eclipse, allowing children to be home and partake in this extraordinary event. Parents are being urged to obtain special eclipse glasses for the safety of their children's eyes. These glasses are also being provided for free at an information night at the observatory.

Expectations for the Day

With the eclipse on the horizon, Summit Lake State Park is bracing for an influx of visitors. All camping spaces are fully booked for the day, reflecting the high interest in the event. The park, however, will remain open for day visitors. It has made provisions for 400 parking spaces, including slots for boat trailers.