SouthGobi Resources Appoints New CFO

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. has revealed a significant change in its executive team with the appointment of Ms. Chonglin Zhu as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective from February 2, 2024. She will replace Mr. Alan Ho, who is set to assume a new managerial role within the firm.

A Promising Addition to the SouthGobi Team

Ms. Zhu, 36, is not a novice to SouthGobi. She joined the company in September 2022 and has since then served as the Senior Vice President of Finance and an Executive Director. Her promotion to CFO leverages her extensive experience in managing financial operations and investments. Prior to her journey with SouthGobi, she held the position of CFO at Inner Mongolia Tianyu Innovation Investment Group Co. Ltd. from 2015 to 2022.

Academic and Professional Credentials

Ms. Zhu's academic qualifications include bachelor's degrees in Japanese language and literature and in accounting. Besides her impressive academic qualifications, she is a member of the Canadian Institute of Corporate Directors, further solidifying her suitability for the new role at SouthGobi.

Acknowledgement of Mr. Ho's Contributions

The board of directors at SouthGobi expressed their gratitude to Mr. Alan Ho, acknowledging his invaluable contributions as CFO from February 2021 to February 2024. As he transitions to a new role, the company will undoubtedly benefit from his leadership skills and financial acumen. SouthGobi, listed on both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange, operates the Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia and holds mining licenses for other coal deposits in the region.