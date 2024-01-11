en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Southern Alberta Grapples with Potential Water Shortages Amid Unusual Winter Conditions

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:02 pm EST
Southern Alberta Grapples with Potential Water Shortages Amid Unusual Winter Conditions

An anomalous winter with scanty snowfall and warm temperatures has left Southern Alberta grappling with depleted reservoir levels and potential water shortages. The Oldman Reservoir, typically brimming at 60% of its capacity in this season, is languishing at around 25%. The Waterton and St. Mary’s reservoirs, too, are echoing with their lowest water levels in recorded history.

Facing the Dry Spell

The City of Lethbridge, which also extends its water supply to nearby areas, has been keeping a vigilant eye on the situation in collaboration with the province. The city, which already invoked voluntary water restrictions last summer, managing to curb usage by 20%, might have to enforce mandatory restrictions given the prevailing drought conditions.

The Ripple Effect

Concerns over potential water shortages have seeped into the consciousness of the city’s residents. More information is to be divulged in the forthcoming city council and committee meetings. The city is bolstering its efforts to manage the water supply crisis by forming collaborative working groups. These groups, composed of internal experts and external stakeholders, are tasked with identifying and implementing additional water conservation strategies.

More than a Drop in the Ocean

Despite recent snowfall, experts argue that further precipitation is crucial to replenish soil water stores and reservoir levels. Stefan Kienzle, a geography and environment professor at the University of Lethbridge, suggests that the current snowfall is insufficient to offset the deficit. As such, the city is urging residents and businesses to continue their conservation efforts to mitigate the impact of the water shortages.

0
Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
38 seconds ago
Sunday Dayo Asefon Vows Justice for Slain Nigerian Student in Canada
Outrage ensued with the recent fatal shooting of Stephen Afolabi Opaso, a 19-year-old Nigerian student at the University of Manitoba, Canada. Opaso, known as Zigi, succumbed to his injuries on December 31, 2023, amid an incident where he was experiencing a mental health crisis and allegedly brandishing a knife. The Winnipeg Police Service, responsible for
Sunday Dayo Asefon Vows Justice for Slain Nigerian Student in Canada
Aritzia Faces Dwindling Net Income Amidst Rising Revenue in Recent Quarter
44 mins ago
Aritzia Faces Dwindling Net Income Amidst Rising Revenue in Recent Quarter
Manitoba Government and Winnipeg Art Gallery Revoke Honours for Alleged Nazi Supporter
45 mins ago
Manitoba Government and Winnipeg Art Gallery Revoke Honours for Alleged Nazi Supporter
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Appoints Keith Pelley as New President and CEO
24 mins ago
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Appoints Keith Pelley as New President and CEO
Harvard Scientists Develop Revolutionary Solid-State Battery
29 mins ago
Harvard Scientists Develop Revolutionary Solid-State Battery
Samsung Unveils Galaxy Book4 Series: A New Era of Intelligent Connectivity
42 mins ago
Samsung Unveils Galaxy Book4 Series: A New Era of Intelligent Connectivity
Latest Headlines
World News
Nick Saban Contemplates Broadcasting Career Post-Retirement
17 seconds
Nick Saban Contemplates Broadcasting Career Post-Retirement
Philippines, Indonesia Boost Bilateral Relations: Energy, Security, and Defense Cooperation in Focus
20 seconds
Philippines, Indonesia Boost Bilateral Relations: Energy, Security, and Defense Cooperation in Focus
Francis Ngannou Anticipated to Return to MMA in 2024; PFL Africa Set to Launch
26 seconds
Francis Ngannou Anticipated to Return to MMA in 2024; PFL Africa Set to Launch
From Karachi Streets to ICC U19 World Cup: The Inspiring Journey of Naveed Ahmed Khan
28 seconds
From Karachi Streets to ICC U19 World Cup: The Inspiring Journey of Naveed Ahmed Khan
Rage Against the Machine's Tim Commerford Finalizes Divorce: A Close Look at the Settlement
1 min
Rage Against the Machine's Tim Commerford Finalizes Divorce: A Close Look at the Settlement
Former ANC President Jacob Zuma Backs UmKhonto WeSizwe in Upcoming South African Elections
3 mins
Former ANC President Jacob Zuma Backs UmKhonto WeSizwe in Upcoming South African Elections
Papua New Guinea Grapples with Violence, Riots and Fatalities in Port Moresby Amid Pay Dispute
3 mins
Papua New Guinea Grapples with Violence, Riots and Fatalities in Port Moresby Amid Pay Dispute
China and Maldives Upgrade Bilateral Ties Amid Tensions with India
5 mins
China and Maldives Upgrade Bilateral Ties Amid Tensions with India
Sue Johnston: A Personal Encounter with Assisted Dying
7 mins
Sue Johnston: A Personal Encounter with Assisted Dying
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
9 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
9 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
11 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
12 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
12 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app