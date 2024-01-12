en English
Sony Rumored to Launch New DualSense ‘v2’ Controller: Leaked Details Emerge

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:44 pm EST
In the constantly evolving world of gaming, a new PlayStation controller may be on the horizon. A leaked product listing from Best Buy Canada has sparked rumors that Sony is preparing to launch a new version of its popular DualSense controller for the PlayStation console. This supposed ‘v2’ version, as it is colloquially referred to, was briefly featured on the Canadian retailer’s website, stirring a wave of speculation among gaming enthusiasts and industry watchers alike.

Speculations on the New DualSense ‘v2’

According to the now-removed listing, the new version of the DualSense controller could boast a host of upgrades. Most notably, it’s touted to come with a DualSense Charging Station, providing ‘easy click-in charging’. This feature, if confirmed, would offer a considerable improvement in user convenience, making it easier for gamers to keep their controllers powered and ready for action. Furthermore, the new controller is rumored to deliver an impressive 12-hour battery life on a full charge, a significant leap from the current controller’s 5-6 hour lifespan.

Pricing and Availability

As for pricing, the removed listing suggested a tag of $89 CAD for the speculated ‘v2’ controller. This falls in line with the pricing of the original DualSense controller, leaving room for speculation that the new version might be offered at a similar price point in the US. If the included charging station is factored in, which is priced at $29.99 in the US, this bundle could potentially be priced at $89.99 USD, indicating a more economical option for consumers.

Remaining Speculation Until Official Confirmation

Despite the buzz, it’s crucial to highlight that these details remain speculative until Sony officially confirms the existence and features of the new ‘v2’ controller. The listing on Best Buy Canada’s website could have been an error, and the inclusion of the charging station might not translate into a change in the controller’s design or functionality. Rumors are also circulating about a potential PlayStation State of Play event this month, which could include an announcement for the new DualSense model. Until then, gamers and fans are left to eagerly await official news from Sony.

Gaming
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

