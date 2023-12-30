‘Son of a Critch’ Set to Launch its Third Season

The Canadian sitcom ‘Son of a Critch’ is all set to charm viewers with its third season, premiering on January 9, 2024. The show, an insight into the life of comedian Mark Critch’s younger days, has been steadily gaining popularity in both Canada and the United States, weaving tales of the past with the charm of the present.

‘Son of a Critch’: A Rendezvous with Nostalgia

In the upcoming season, the audience can anticipate fresh narratives as the storyline delves into Mark’s experiences in the 9th grade. However, the series continues to honour its roots by maintaining the nostalgic components that have become its trademark. Mark Critch, in a stellar performance, portrays his father, Mike Critch, who was a renowned broadcaster for VOCM, a radio station with significant ties to the show.

Building Anticipation for the New Season

The announcement for the third season’s release was made on the show’s official Twitter account, coupled with a prompt reminder for viewers to set their PVRs for the upcoming premiere on CBC and CBC Gem. This news has certainly heightened the anticipation among the fans and new viewers alike.

CBC-TV Alters New Year’s Eve Programming

In other news, CBC-TV has decided to forgo this year’s New Year’s Eve countdown owing to financial constraints. Instead, they will broadcast a new ‘Just For Laughs’ special hosted by comedian Mae Martin. This will be followed by episodes of ‘Comedy Night with Rick Mercer’ at the stroke of midnight. The decision to cancel the live countdown special stems from escalating production costs, a challenge faced by other networks like Citytv, Global TV, and CTV, prompting changes to their New Year’s Eve programming as well.