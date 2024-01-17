Snowstorm Wreaks Havoc at Victoria International Airport

A severe snowstorm in Greater Victoria on January 17th wreaked havoc on the schedules at Victoria International Airport (YYJ), resulting in numerous flight delays and cancellations. With the first wave of cancellations starting as early as 5:45 a.m., the airport came to a near standstill. It was not until 10 a.m. that the first flights, primarily heading to Vancouver and Kelowna on Pacific Coastal Airlines, managed to depart, albeit with over two-hour delays. Post these initial departures, the majority of the flights were cancelled, except for a few that faced significant hold-ups.

Unrelenting Snowstorm Disrupts Arrivals

Not only departures, but the arrivals too faced the brunt of the snowstorm. The majority of incoming flights were cancelled, with the exception of a few that were expected to land later in the afternoon, albeit with heavy delays. By 3:40 p.m., the schedule indicated that flights should be operating on time, but this was contingent on the progression of the snowstorm.

Schools and Universities Shut; BC Transit Affected

The snowstorm has not only disrupted the airport's schedule but also forced many school districts and universities in the region to close for the day. Among the institutions that announced closures are the University of Victoria, Camosun College, Royal Roads University, Vancouver Island University, and North Island College. BC Transit, too, was hit by the snowfall, with several routes out of service or operating on alternate routes.

Weather Update and Advisory

While the airport maintenance crews, airlines, and service providers are working tirelessly to ensure a return to regular operations, passengers have been advised to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport. A weather update has been issued on the airport's website to keep passengers informed about the ongoing situation. Despite the disruptions, the main focus remains on safety as the snow clearing activities continue at Victoria Airport.