Snowline Gold Corp. Sees Board Resignation, Plans Expansion Amidst Project Development

In a significant update from the mining industry, Snowline Gold Corp., a renowned gold exploration company operating in the Yukon Territory, has announced the resignation of Mr. Gunther Roehlig from his role as an independent director. The decision comes as Roehlig seeks to dedicate more time to his other professional obligations. Despite this shift in role, he will continue to support Snowline Gold in a consultancy capacity.

Board Expansion in View

Following Roehlig's resignation, the Board of Directors at Snowline Gold is actively looking to reinforce its team with an expert in advanced project or mine development. This strategic move is closely linked to the company's ongoing work on the Rogue Project, a key part of Snowline's extensive operations in the Selwyn Basin located within the Tintina Gold Province.

Role of the Rogue Project

The Rogue Project forms a significant portion of Snowline's operations, covering an expansive area of over 94,000 hectares. The project's location within the Tintina Gold Province, a region known for its substantial gold mines and deposits, underscores its importance. The development and success of the Rogue Project are crucial to Snowline's overall growth and future prospects.

Forward-Looking Statements from Snowline Gold

In its announcement, Snowline Gold was careful to emphasize that the information released should be viewed as forward-looking, and thus, inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. These potential risks include variability in drill results, mineral resource estimates, and the execution of the company's plans. Snowline Gold's leadership, including Craig Hart, Chair of Snowline Gold, expressed gratitude for Roehlig's contributions since the company's inception and anticipates his continued support in the future.