Snowfall Shortfall: Winter Tourism Faces Downturn in Canada’s Restigouche Region

Winter tourism in Canada’s Restigouche Regional Service Commission is experiencing a slump due to an uncharacteristic lack of natural snowfall this season. The region, revered for its multitude of winter activities such as skiing and snowmobiling, has had a slow start to the season, impacting local businesses and tourism operators that depend on it.

The Snowmobile Attraction

Last year, 24% of the snowmobile passes sold were to visitors from outside the province, according to Marilyn Lavallée, the tourism coordinator. This signifies the popularity of snowmobiling in the region, drawing enthusiasts from afar. However, this year, the Restigouche Snowmobile Club reported fewer passes sold than usual due to insufficient snow for trail openings scheduled for December 15. The Club’s President, Linda Mann, voiced concerns about the slow start to the season.

Impact on Local Businesses

Two local hotels, Comfort Inn and Quality Inn, are feeling the brunt of this shortfall. These establishments typically thrive during the winter season with full bookings from snowmobilers. This influx of tourists also bolsters business for nearby restaurants, creating a symbiotic relationship between tourism and local businesses. The downturn in winter tourism, therefore, extends its economic tentacles to all operators in the area who rely on the winter season.

Sugarloaf Park: A Beacon of Hope

Despite the snowfall deficit, Sugarloaf Park has managed to open a few ski runs with the aid of artificial snow-making equipment. Nevertheless, the park’s management is grappling with uncertainty regarding the opening of additional trails. As the region waits with bated breath for the snowfall to pick up, the tourism sector remains hopeful, reminding us that seasons may falter, but the human spirit endures.