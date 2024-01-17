Snowfall Forces Early Closure of UVic and Camosun College

Heavy snowfall triggered an early closure of the University of Victoria (UVic) and Camosun College on Wednesday, underscoring the challenges of maintaining regular operations amid severe weather conditions. Initially, both institutions had determined to stay open despite the snowfall. However, a rapid deterioration of weather conditions necessitated an early shutdown, canceling all classes and services for the remainder of the day.

Advertisment

Contrasting Responses to Weather Conditions

In stark contrast to the post-secondary institutions, the Greater Victoria School District chose to keep its schools open, albeit with altered bus services. This decision was at odds with the Saanich School District, which opted for a full-day closure in light of the significant snow levels. The UVic campus followed suit with Camosun College, announcing closure at 12:30 p.m. UVic, however, emphasized the snow-induced closure was not an emergency situation, advising individuals to depart at a safe pace.

Continuity Amidst Closure

Advertisment

Despite the physical closure of the UVic campus, the institution maintained continuity through digital means. Online classes and remote administrative activities were set to proceed as planned, demonstrating the institution's flexibility and resilience in the face of disruptive weather events.

Transportation Woes

The heavy snowfall not only impacted educational institutions but also brought about transportation issues. Victoria International Airport experienced delays and cancellations, while BC Transit reported delays and cancelled trips on several routes due to snow accumulation and slippery conditions. The weather forecast suggested a reprieve was on the horizon, with warmer temperatures and rain expected later in the day to facilitate the melting of the accumulated snow.