Snow-clearing Challenges Loom as Winter Storms Approach Hamilton

As winter storms loom on the horizon, Hamilton grapples with complex snow-clearing conundrums. The city shoulders the responsibility of clearing a portion of sidewalks and bike lanes, yet the onus of shoveling sidewalks in front of residential homes remains firmly on the shoulders of residents, as mandated by local bylaws.

A Look Back at Last Winter

During the previous winter, the city assumed the task of clearing 882 kilometers of sidewalks, focusing primarily on transit routes, schools, and municipal buildings. Despite this stride towards progress, a vocal section of the populace advocates for the city to bear the responsibility of all municipal walkways.

The Budgetary Implications

The financial repercussions of such a change are significant. The estimated cost of clearing all city sidewalks escalates to an additional $11.7 million, an expenditure that would necessitate a property tax increase of over one percent. The task of clearing snow dumped by plows in driveways, popularly termed as ‘windrows’, could further inflate the costs to between $25 million and $27 million.

Other Proposals on the Table

Alternate proposals under consideration include prioritized snow-clearing at schools and expedited clearing near transit stops. The estimated costs for these proposals hover around $12 million and $5.4 million respectively. The current sidewalk snow-clearing contract extends until the 2026-27 winter, and major changes are unlikely to be implemented in the near future due to budget constraints and the potential impact of a significant tax hike.

Future Perspectives

The issue was discussed by councillors without an urgent debate, and interest was shown in future pilot projects that leverage technology to improve snow-clearing efficiency. Hamilton’s objective is to clear major roads within four hours after a snowstorm, although smaller and rural roads might require a longer clearing time.