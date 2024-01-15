en English
Business

Small Businesses in British Columbia Struggle with CEBA Loan Repayment

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:27 am EST
Small Businesses in British Columbia Struggle with CEBA Loan Repayment

In British Columbia, a sense of alarm is spreading among small business owners as they grapple with the daunting task of repaying Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) loans by the imminent deadline. The CEBA program, a lifeline thrown by the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic, offered zero-interest loans to small businesses to cushion them against the economic onslaught of the crisis. Yet, as the sands of the repayment period quickly run out, the lifeline threatens to become a millstone around the necks of these business owners.

The closure of the award-winning Riot Brewing Co. in Chemainus serves as a stark reminder of the brewing crisis. Among their financial woes, the company counted the impending CEBA loans repayment deadline. Co-owner Ralf Rosenke shared their struggle to stay afloat amidst a decline in wholesale sales. Despite their efforts to keep the business running, potential deals fell through, leading to the subsequent closure. Rosenke’s plea for support to local businesses underscored the fragility of the situation.

Struggle and Implications

But Riot Brewing Co. is merely one among many. According to Dan Kelly, the President of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), approximately 23 per cent of small businesses in British Columbia are struggling to repay the CEBA loans. Over 900,000 small businesses hold CEBA loans, and the inability of 22% to repay their loans on time could have significant ripple effects on the Canadian economy. The compounding challenges of a lack of assistance from the government and banks, coupled with the increase in payroll taxes, have only worsened the situation.

The average small business is staggering under a debt of over $100,000. This alarming statistic has led to a clamor for equitable financial aid through Canada’s Disaster Assistance Program to counter what is being perceived as an unprecedented crisis for small businesses. The government’s response, or rather the lack thereof, when compared to its handling of other large-scale disasters, has come under severe criticism. With the deadline just around the corner, the future of many small businesses hangs in the balance.

Business Canada Social Issues
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

