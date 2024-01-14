en English
Business

Small Business Owners in Canada Face Critical Loan Repayment Deadline Amid Ongoing Challenges

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:34 am EST
Small Business Owners in Canada Face Critical Loan Repayment Deadline Amid Ongoing Challenges

In an unprecedented economic climate, Canadian small business owners like Barbara Best are finding themselves on the precipice of a critical financial deadline. A significant portion of the Canadian Emergency Business Account Loan (CEBA)—a lifeline during the COVID-19 pandemic—must be repaid, and many entrepreneurs are feeling the pinch. Their voices echo through the corridors of Canada’s economy, calling on the government to display empathy and flexibility in these challenging times.

From Lifeline to Liability

Best, a Winnipeg-based entrepreneur, owns a custom framing and needle art supply store named Lizzy B’s. During the pandemic’s grip, she took out a $60,000 CEBA loan to keep her business afloat. Now, with a looming repayment deadline, lower sales, an expensive renovation, and heightened interest rates, she finds herself in a precarious position. The surplus she needs to repay two-thirds of the loan is simply not there. She is not alone in this struggle, as about a quarter of CEBA recipients share similar concerns, according to the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

Struggling for Survival

Faced with a daunting financial obligation, Best has resorted to crowdfunding and working a second job as a server to salvage her business. Her story is a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges that small business owners face in the wake of the pandemic. Traditional loan options, such as bank loans and SBA loans, can be hard to secure, especially for entrepreneurs with less-than-perfect credit. Online lenders and marketplaces like Lendio offer alternatives, but the cost of these loans can vary widely, and high rejection rates can deter many.

Call for Continued Support

As the repayment deadline approaches, the collective plea from entrepreneurs like Best is clear—they need continued government intervention to weather the storm. The lingering impact of the pandemic on small businesses underscores their importance to Canada’s economy, and the need for the government to consider their ongoing struggles as they navigate their recovery journey. They are calling on the federal government to extend additional support or leniency in loan repayment terms—a move that could make the difference between survival and closure for many of these businesses.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

