Sluggish Housing Market Impacts Home Staging Industry in Canada

Canada's home staging industry, known for transforming homes into desirable properties for potential buyers, is facing a downturn due to the current sluggish housing market. High interest rates and a slowdown in housing sales are leading home sellers to think twice about the costs associated with full-scale staging, opting instead for less expensive services, according to Rachael Stafford, founder of Order in the House.

The Impact on Staging Services

Stafford's company, like many others in the industry, provides furniture rentals for staging. However, the recent market conditions have sellers tightening their purse strings. "Clients are now more cautious about the costs involved," Stafford notes. As a result, services like decluttering or initial consultations are becoming more popular compared to comprehensive staging.

The Numbers Speak

Data from the Real Estate Staging Association (RESA) supports this shift in behavior. The percentage of staged homes that sold for more than the listing price has dropped from 63% in the previous years to 45% in the last year. This decline is a clear reflection of the challenging market conditions. In addition, home sellers are less inclined to maintain staging for extended periods. If the property hasn't sold within a month, they often revert to their original home setup.

A Quieter Market

The Canadian Real Estate Association recently reported a decrease in newly listed homes, indicating a quieter market following the Bank of Canada's interest rate hikes. This decrease in activity has inevitably affected the home staging industry, forcing it to adapt to new circumstances.

Adapting to Change

Home stagers are now offering creative and flexible solutions to accommodate longer listing periods and sellers living in their properties during the sale process. For example, virtual staging is becoming more prevalent as a cost-effective alternative to traditional staging.

Despite these challenges, there is potential for recovery. If the Bank of Canada reduces interest rates and the housing market improves, the staging industry could see a rebound. The importance of professional staging in making homes stand out in listings remains a crucial factor, emphasizing that the industry's downturn is more of a hiccup than a fall.