Canada

Slocan’s Property Prices Soar, Yet Nelson Leads in West Kootenay: BC Assessment

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
Slocan’s Property Prices Soar, Yet Nelson Leads in West Kootenay: BC Assessment

In a revelation from BC Assessment’s recent annual report, single-family residential property values in the West Kootenay region’s Slocan community have witnessed a pronounced surge. As of July 1, 2023, Slocan’s average property value stood at $428,000, marking a 12% rise from the prior year, and a hefty 92% increase over the past three years, the highest in the region.

Slocan’s Sharp Rise Yet Nelson Ahead

Despite Slocan’s significant growth, Nelson continues to hold the highest average property values in West Kootenay, resting at $670,000. However, Nelson’s values have seen a minor decrease of 1%. Rossland comes next with a 7% increase in property values, reaching $618,000. The report indicates minor fluctuations in property values across the rest of the region, with several communities listed alongside their respective average property values.

Disparity Between Assessed Values, Market Prices, and Property Taxes

The BC Assessment notes that assessed values, which homeowners will receive in early January, do not necessarily mirror the current market sale prices or predict property tax increase. In Nelson, the strata market, encompassing condos and townhouses, experienced a decline with an average value decrease of 6% to $526,000, following a previously recorded 9% increase.

Most Expensive Communities in Kootenay Columbia Region

The report further highlights that Fernie and Revelstoke are the most expensive communities within the Kootenay Columbia region for single-family homes, with average values of $848,000 and $839,000, respectively. The most significant value increase in the region was recorded in Canal Flats, with a 13% rise to $322,000.

Canada Economy
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

