Slate Office REIT and G2S2 Capital Inc. Revise Settlement Agreement, Pave Way for Trust Amendment

In a significant move, Slate Office REIT, a leading global owner and operator of workplace real estate, has announced that G2S2 Capital Inc. will vote in favor of a special resolution to amend the REIT’s Declaration of Trust. The decision is scheduled to be made at a meeting on January 15, 2024. This amendment, as outlined in the REIT’s information circular and previous news releases, involves the removal of a leverage restriction, however, this would only apply until December 31, 2025.

A Revised Settlement Agreement

In another development, the REIT and G2S2 have agreed to revise their existing settlement agreement. The key changes involve reducing the REIT’s board size from eight to six trustees at the forthcoming annual general meeting. This revision also includes removing G2S2’s restrictions on acquiring additional securities. Furthermore, G2S2 has agreed to provide credit support for the REIT’s leasing obligations.

Implications of the Amendment

The amendment to remove the leverage restriction is expected to be approved with G2S2’s support. This change is subject to specific modifications agreed upon by the REIT. The removal of the restriction until the end of 2025, coupled with G2S2’s credit support for leasing opportunities, is likely to open new avenues for the REIT.

Company Profile and Strategy

Slate Office REIT’s portfolio mainly comprises properties occupied by government and high-credit tenants. The company’s strategy revolves around acquiring assets at a discount and enhancing value through active asset management. With the new amendments and the revised agreement, Slate Office REIT is poised to further strengthen its position in the global real estate market.