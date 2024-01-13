en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Slate Office REIT and G2S2 Capital Inc. Revise Settlement Agreement, Pave Way for Trust Amendment

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:29 pm EST
Slate Office REIT and G2S2 Capital Inc. Revise Settlement Agreement, Pave Way for Trust Amendment

In a significant move, Slate Office REIT, a leading global owner and operator of workplace real estate, has announced that G2S2 Capital Inc. will vote in favor of a special resolution to amend the REIT’s Declaration of Trust. The decision is scheduled to be made at a meeting on January 15, 2024. This amendment, as outlined in the REIT’s information circular and previous news releases, involves the removal of a leverage restriction, however, this would only apply until December 31, 2025.

A Revised Settlement Agreement

In another development, the REIT and G2S2 have agreed to revise their existing settlement agreement. The key changes involve reducing the REIT’s board size from eight to six trustees at the forthcoming annual general meeting. This revision also includes removing G2S2’s restrictions on acquiring additional securities. Furthermore, G2S2 has agreed to provide credit support for the REIT’s leasing obligations.

Implications of the Amendment

The amendment to remove the leverage restriction is expected to be approved with G2S2’s support. This change is subject to specific modifications agreed upon by the REIT. The removal of the restriction until the end of 2025, coupled with G2S2’s credit support for leasing opportunities, is likely to open new avenues for the REIT.

Company Profile and Strategy

Slate Office REIT’s portfolio mainly comprises properties occupied by government and high-credit tenants. The company’s strategy revolves around acquiring assets at a discount and enhancing value through active asset management. With the new amendments and the revised agreement, Slate Office REIT is poised to further strengthen its position in the global real estate market.

0
Business Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Dazey Phase: A Beacon of Hope for Central New York's Film Industry
In the heart of Syracuse, New York, a dynamic film production company, Dazey Phase, is weaving a compelling narrative of success and industry growth. Founded by siblings Jake and Eva Casey during the pandemic’s grip, the company has swiftly emerged as a vibrant force in the film industry. Amidst global uncertainty, Jake Casey returned from
Dazey Phase: A Beacon of Hope for Central New York's Film Industry
Meredith Garland-Hannifin Takes the Helm as Meritize's Chief Compliance Officer
5 mins ago
Meredith Garland-Hannifin Takes the Helm as Meritize's Chief Compliance Officer
Unprecedented Shifts in Multifamily Rental Market: A Look at 2023 and Beyond
5 mins ago
Unprecedented Shifts in Multifamily Rental Market: A Look at 2023 and Beyond
Prospector Metals Corp. Updates Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering
4 mins ago
Prospector Metals Corp. Updates Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering
Instagram Founders' Social Network, Artifact, Shuts Down Over Insufficient Market Opportunity
5 mins ago
Instagram Founders' Social Network, Artifact, Shuts Down Over Insufficient Market Opportunity
Kevin Sears Steps Up as NAR President Amidst Legal Challenges and Organizational Turmoil
5 mins ago
Kevin Sears Steps Up as NAR President Amidst Legal Challenges and Organizational Turmoil
Latest Headlines
World News
Michigan Hospitals Prepare for Storm-Related Influx Amidst Respiratory Infections Surge
24 seconds
Michigan Hospitals Prepare for Storm-Related Influx Amidst Respiratory Infections Surge
Man Charged with First-Degree Assault for Severe Attack at Bryan West Campus
46 seconds
Man Charged with First-Degree Assault for Severe Attack at Bryan West Campus
TUC Slams UK Government Over Post Office Scandal Response
1 min
TUC Slams UK Government Over Post Office Scandal Response
Jessie J Shares her Struggles with Mental Health: 'Not Just About Becoming a New Mum'
1 min
Jessie J Shares her Struggles with Mental Health: 'Not Just About Becoming a New Mum'
Oregon's Child Care Funding Crisis: The Human Cost and the Call for Action
2 mins
Oregon's Child Care Funding Crisis: The Human Cost and the Call for Action
Rob Lowe's Secrets to Health and Longevity in Hollywood
3 mins
Rob Lowe's Secrets to Health and Longevity in Hollywood
Carolina Hurricanes' Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov Injured: Impact on Team's Goaltending Situation
3 mins
Carolina Hurricanes' Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov Injured: Impact on Team's Goaltending Situation
LSU Gymnastics Triumphs Over Ohio State: A Display of High-Caliber Performances
3 mins
LSU Gymnastics Triumphs Over Ohio State: A Display of High-Caliber Performances
Arnot-Ogden Medical Center Receives $2.6M FEMA Grant for Emergency Generators
4 mins
Arnot-Ogden Medical Center Receives $2.6M FEMA Grant for Emergency Generators
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
9 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app