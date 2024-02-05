Skyline Champion Reports Decrease in Q3 Earnings Amidst Strategic Expansion

Factory-built housing leader in North America, Skyline Champion Corporation, has released its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The figures suggest a somewhat challenging period for the company, with a decrease in net sales by 3.9% to $559.5 million compared to the prior year. This dip in sales was somewhat mitigated by the acquisition of Regional Homes, which contributed $119.7 million.

U.S. and Canadian Home Sales

The number of U.S. homes sold fell by 1.8% to 5,643, with the average selling price (ASP) per home also experiencing a 2.0% decrease to $92,300. Meanwhile, Canadian factory-built home sales declined to 249 from 273, a drop attributed to softer demand in an environment of higher interest rates.

Profit and Expense Analysis

There was a significant 18.9% fall in gross profit, dropping to $141.3 million, with the gross profit margin contracting by 460 basis points to 25.3%. Selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a hike, primarily due to the Regional Homes acquisition. Net income saw a steep 43.3% decline to $47.0 million for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA also decreased by 39.2% to $66.3 million, with margin dropping to 11.8%.

Financial Position and Future Prospects

Skyline Champion ended the quarter with $497.9 million in cash and equivalents, marking a reduction of $203.2 million primarily due to the Regional Homes purchase. Despite the challenging quarter, the company's total backlog increased by 12.6% to $290.4 million, suggesting potential for future revenue. In a strategic move towards expansion, Skyline Champion also announced the opening of a new facility in Bartow, Florida, aimed at supporting the builder developer channel in the region.