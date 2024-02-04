Sky-High Freight Costs Threaten Valentine's Day Tradition in Northern Labrador

In the far corners of northern Labrador's remote Inuit communities, a cherished tradition is facing an unprecedented challenge. The annual ritual of presenting fresh flowers on Valentine's Day may be disrupted this year, not by lack of affection, but by escalating freight costs. Patty Dicker, the proprietor of Franks General Stores in Hopedale, Makkovik, and Nain, has halted the order of fresh blooms, following a revamp in shipping cost assessments by the airlines serving these regions.

A Hefty Price for Love's Tokens

The revised cost calculations, premised on package dimensions instead of weight, have elevated the expense of transporting non-essential cargo. The shift has impacted not just the inflow of flowers, but also other non-essential items like snowmobile parts. These parts play a crucial role in hunting, a significant activity that helps mitigate food expenses in these communities. Essential commodities such as food, however, remain unaffected by this new pricing algorithm.

The Floral Dilemma

Transporting fresh flowers to these isolated communities has always been a delicate and expensive task. The relentless winter conditions of the region necessitate heated transportation from the plane to prevent damage from the punishing cold. However, the newly implemented shipping costs have made the import of blossoms for the holiday economically impractical.

A Trend Across Stores

Patty Dicker is not alone in this predicament. Other store owners like Carmen Sheppard of Sheppard's Variety in Postville and Rachel Edmunds of A & K Variety in Makkovik either ceased stocking fresh flowers years ago or never initiated it due to exorbitant costs. Brent Smith from the North West Company cited cost and climate as deterrents for not bringing flowers to Northern Stores in Nain and Rigolet.

While locals can still order flowers from stores in Happy Valley-Goose Bay or Labrador City, the shipping cost surpasses $50, a steep price that is likely to compel residents to explore alternative ways to celebrate Valentine's Day. Amid these unfolding circumstances, the spirit of love and affection remains unscathed, even if the symbolic gestures find new forms.