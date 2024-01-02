en English
Skiers at Mount Pakenham Resort Embrace the Artificial Winter

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
Skiers at Mount Pakenham Resort Embrace the Artificial Winter

As a blanket of artificial snow covers Mount Pakenham Ski Resort, skiers are savoring the current sunny and mild weather, knowing that the colder days are just around the corner. The resort, situated a mere 60 kilometers west of Ottawa, has been operational since early December, thanks to their relentless snowmaking operations. With an imminent drop in temperature to minus 9 degrees Celsius forecasted by Environment Canada, accompanied by a 60 percent chance of snow, the resort is bracing for a chilly change.

Artificial Snow Keeps the Fun Going

Despite the lack of cooperation from Mother Nature, the resort has managed to keep the skiers coming, relying solely on artificial snow. Andrew Burns, the director of operations at Mount Pakenham, assures that the continuous efforts to make snow have been successful in maintaining good conditions. Skiers of all ages, from six-year-old Clare Elgar to veteran skier Allan Meadows, aged 75, have been enjoying the mild weather and the artificially created winter wonderland.

Skiers Prepare for Colder Days

As the colder days approach, the skiers are not deterred. Rather, they are ready to simply add more layers to their attire and continue their winter adventures. Brad O’Neil, a regular at the resort, is one of them, prepared to face the harsher weather conditions with resilience. The promise of snow and the thrill of skiing, it appears, are worth braving the cold.

A Glimpse at Other Ski Resorts

Meanwhile, California has kicked off 2024 with a below-normal mountain snowpack, with the statewide snowpack at merely 25% of average to date. However, the state’s reservoir storage is at a comfortable 116% of average, thanks to last year’s wet winter. The Climate Prediction Center’s seasonal outlook for the first quarter of the year indicates an increased chance of above-normal precipitation and snow. Similarly, the ski resort in Pas de la Casa has been making artificial snow amid a mild winter, maintaining excellent skiing conditions and a smooth surface for skiers of various abilities. Despite the unpredictable weather and the rapid shifts from sunshine to clouds, the resort remains hopeful for a snow-filled January.

As the sun sets on yet another day at Mount Pakenham, the skiers leave the snow-covered slopes with a sense of satisfaction and anticipation. For they know, the colder days only mean more snow, more thrill, and more memories to be made on their beloved slopes.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

