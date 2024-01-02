Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge

Shadows of neglect hover over the Iroquois Lodge, a long-term care home in Ohsweken, as allegations of sexual abuse and a series of administrative failures surface. The Six Nations of the Grand River elected council, in response, has pledged a comprehensive review of the lodge’s procedures.

Allegations and Investigations

A report by the provincial Ministry of Long-Term Care unearthed a disturbing incident where an employee was witnessed in a ‘sexual encounter’ with a resident. Shockingly, this grievous violation was not promptly reported to the police, contrary to the lodge’s policies. This failure to act has raised severe concerns about the potential risks to the residents amid the absence of a police investigation.

A Cascade of Failures

The inspection report, a product of an 18-day investigation, further uncovered a host of issues plaguing the care home. Staff members were found working without criminal background checks, an alarming oversight in an institution tasked with the care of vulnerable individuals. Additionally, an incident of improper wound care was documented, which tragically resulted in a resident’s death from sepsis.

Proactive Measures

Reacting to the crisis, the Six Nations elected council expressed grave concerns and committed to reviewing and enhancing the lodge’s policies and procedures. While recognizing the dedicated efforts of the staff, the council aims to ensure the highest standards of care for residents and their families. Amid the storm of these revelations, the council’s commitment to systemic improvements serves as a beacon of hope for the residents of the Iroquois Lodge and their families.