Six Men Charged with Murder in Rocky Meechance's Death, Three More Face Attempted Murder Charges

An incident at the Saskatchewan Penitentiary took a fatal turn, claiming the life of 29-year-old Rocky Meechance. Meechance was declared dead at the scene, leaving another man seriously injured. In the aftermath, charges have been laid against nine men in connection with the incident.

Charges in the Wake of Tragedy

Six men, namely George Custer, Tyrel Munroe, Dominick Cochrane, Jonathan Soosay, Wyatt Crookedneck, and Rene Merasty, ranging in age from 25 to 28, have been charged with second-degree murder in Meechance's death. The altercation that unfolded between the inmates led to this tragic outcome.

Additional Accusations

Alongside them, a 34-year-old man, Conrad Merasty, and two 23-year-olds, Ilyas Gilao and DJ Montgrand, face charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault. These charges stem from the same incident that cost Rocky Meechance his life and left another inmate in a critical state.

Awaiting Court Proceedings

The first court appearances for all the accused individuals are pending. As the case moves forward, the details surrounding the altercation and the roles played by the accused in the incident will come to light. The family of Meechance has been notified about his untimely demise and the charges laid in connection with his death.