SIU Probes Death of Man During Child Pornography Arrest in Peterborough

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is delving into the circumstances surrounding the demise of a 46-year-old man, Jason Outhwaite, who was under arrest for a child pornography charge in Peterborough. Outhwaite, a convicted sex offender with a history of sexual offenses against minors, was found in a critical medical condition in the basement of a residence on Wednesday, January 31.

Arrest Warrant Linked to Child Pornography Investigation

The Peterborough Police Service arrived at Outhwaite's residence to enforce an arrest warrant connected to a child pornography investigation. The warrant issuance followed the discovery of compelling evidence during a search operation of his home on January 24. This evidence led the authorities to believe that there were substantial grounds to charge Outhwaite with possession of child pornography.

Outhwaite's Distress and Subsequent Demise

Upon the arrival of the police, Outhwaite was discovered in a state of medical distress in the basement of his residence, situated at the intersection of County Road 35 and Regional Road 2. Paramedics promptly transported him to a hospital. Unfortunately, despite efforts to stabilize his condition, Outhwaite was declared dead in the hospital.

SIU's Appeal to the Public

Prior to this tragic event, the Peterborough Police had sought public assistance in locating Outhwaite. With the ongoing investigation into his death, the SIU has appointed two investigators and one forensic investigator to the case. The Unit is currently soliciting anyone with relevant information about the incident to step forward and aid in the investigation.