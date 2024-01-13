en English
Business

Siskinds LLP Investigates Shareholder Claims Against Endeavour Mining plc After CEO’s Termination

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:11 pm EST
Siskinds LLP Investigates Shareholder Claims Against Endeavour Mining plc After CEO’s Termination

Canadian law firm, Siskinds LLP, specializing in class action lawsuits, has launched an investigation into potential shareholder claims against Endeavour Mining plc following a significant corporate event. On January 4, 2024, the termination of Endeavour Mining’s CEO, Sébastian de Montessus, was announced due to serious misconduct tied to an unauthorized transaction. The repercussions of this news were immediately visible in the company’s share price, which took a significant hit.

Termination of CEO Sparks Investigation

The incident that led to de Montessus’s termination revolved around an irregular payment instruction related to an asset disposal. The Board termed this as ‘serious misconduct,’ resulting in his immediate dismissal. The gravity of the situation stirred Siskinds LLP into action, leading to the current ongoing investigation. This Canadian law firm, with a robust team of 25 lawyers spread across Ontario, Québec, and British Columbia, is renowned for its expertise in class action lawsuits.

Impact on Share Price

Following the announcement of de Montessus’s termination, Endeavour Mining’s share price fell significantly, causing considerable concern among the shareholders. The direct correlation between the CEO’s misconduct and the plummeting share price has fueled the urgency and relevancy of the investigation being undertaken by Siskinds LLP.

Class Action Lawsuit in the Offing

Shareholders who acquired Endeavour Mining shares between January 22, 2021, and January 4, 2024, and those with relevant information, are being urged to contact Siskinds LLP. Participation in a potential class action lawsuit could provide an avenue for these shareholders to seek redress. The firm has emphasized confidentiality for those who come forward with information, ensuring the privacy of individuals willing to aid the investigation.

Business Canada Courts & Law
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

