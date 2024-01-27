Sindh Agriculture University Collaborates with Hoopo to Develop Carbon-Neutral Villages

In a sustainable stride forward, the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) has established a partnership with Canadian organization, Hoopo. This alliance, marked by a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aims to pioneer the development of carbon-neutral villages, a significant leap towards counteracting climate change. The collaboration will focus on research and the design of carbon reduction techniques, coupled with human resource development.

Memorandum of Understanding

The MoU was signed by Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Dean of the Crop Protection Faculty at SAU, and Dr. Naseer Qureshi, President of Hoopo. The signing ceremony was graced by the presence of SAU's Vice Chancellor, Dr. Fatah Marri.

Initiatives and Training Programs

The venture involves the creation of a village carbon footprint calculator aligned with international standards. This initiative will be accompanied by comprehensive training programs for students, faculty, and farmers. These programs aim to equip them with the necessary skills to contribute effectively to the fight against climate change.

Workshop on Carbon Neutral Villages

A two-day training workshop on Carbon Neutral Villages was held at the Faculty of Crop Protection. Various experts, including Dr. Ghazala Khan and Dr. Renuka Thakore, shared insights on carbon neutrality, carbon budgeting, and adaptation strategies. The Vice Chancellor underscored the significant threat climate change poses to agriculture and the economy. Simultaneously, Dr. Qureshi elaborated on the Farm Carbon Toolkit, a crucial tool in the carbon neutrality mission.

The workshop concluded with the distribution of shields and certificates to participants, marking the participants' commitment to the cause and serving as a testament to the university's dedication to combating climate change.