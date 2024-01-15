Simcoe Muskoka Grapples with Rising Food Insecurity amidst High Cost of Living

Unveiling an alarming public health issue, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) has released the findings from its 2023 Nutritious Food Basket survey. The survey starkly highlights the burgeoning cost of nutritious food and its profound impact on residents with lower incomes.

The Rising Cost of Living

According to the survey, a family of four in Simcoe-Muskoka now requires $1,225.74 per month, and a single-person household needs $445.95 to purchase basic nutritious groceries. This marks a significant five percent increase from the last year, causing a strain on household budgets, particularly those with lower income.

Food Insecurity: An Escalating Public Health Issue

One-in-five households in the district are grappling with food insecurity, struggling to access adequate food due to financial constraints. Vanessa Hurley, a public health nutritionist and registered dietitian with SMDHU, emphasized the critical situation many residents face. Those receiving Ontario Works income are spending up to 162 percent of their income on food and rent alone, leaving nothing for other essential living expenses.

Implications of Nutritious Food Inaccessibility

The inability to afford nutritious foods carries severe implications for both physical and mental health. It increases risks of chronic conditions like diabetes and depression, and significantly impacts children's health and development. The health unit warns this situation has lasting repercussions, not just for individual health, but also for the broader community.

Call for Comprehensive Policy Solutions

The SMDHU is calling for comprehensive income-based policy solutions from all government levels to address this issue. The suggested measures include increased social assistance rates, jobs with livable wages, a basic income, and more affordable housing options. The health unit underscores that tackling food insecurity is not just about providing food, but also about ensuring people have enough income to afford it.