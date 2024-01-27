Silver Star's Bugaboos Bakery Cafe to Change Hands After 28 Years

In a significant development for the Silver Star Mountain community, the beloved Bugaboos Bakery Cafe is set to change ownership. The announcement, made by long-time owner Frank Berkers, marks the end of an era and the potential dawn of a new one for this well-established eatery.

Time for Change

After 28 years of successful operation, Berkers expressed that it's time for a shift. He took to the Silver Star Community Facebook page to share the news, stating his belief that a younger successor should step in to continue the legacy of Bugaboos Bakery Cafe.

A Stellar Reputation

The cafe, known for its welcoming ambiance and quality offerings, has earned a strong reputation over the years. This is reflected in its 4.5 out of five-star rating on Tripadvisor, based on 75 reviews. The high rating, indicative of consistent customer satisfaction, makes this business a potentially lucrative opportunity for those interested in the hospitality industry.

A New Chapter Awaits

Realtors Anette Denk and Don Kassa have been appointed to manage inquiries from potential buyers. This change of hands presents a unique opportunity to carry forward the cherished legacy of Bugaboos Bakery Cafe while infusing fresh ideas and energy into the business.