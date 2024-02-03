Silver Sands Resources Corp. Unveils Private Placement Financing Plan

Canadian mineral exploration firm, Silver Sands Resources Corp., has unveiled plans for a private placement financing scheme aimed at generating $300,000. The fundraising strategy involves the sale of as many as 5,000,000 units, priced at $0.06 per unit. Each unit encompasses one common share and half of a transferable share purchase warrant.

Details of the Financing Plan

The full warrant grants the holder the right to buy a common share at the price of $0.10. The warrant remains valid for two years, following the conclusion of the placement. The company reserves the right to compensate finders in cash or warrants for a portion of the Private Placement, which is due to close on February 7th, 2024.

Primary Project and Adjacent Property

Silver Sands' flagship project is the Corner Pocket copper-zinc-silver massive sulfide project, situated near Corner Brook, Newfoundland. The project shares its location with the property of York Harbour Metals Inc., a neighboring entity.

Forward-Looking Statements and Obligations

The company's news release also includes forward-looking statements about Silver Sands' business operations and prospects. However, the release urges caution, stating that these projections rely on assumptions and expectations that may not be accurate. Moreover, it notes that the firm is not required to update these statements, except as mandated by law.