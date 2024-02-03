Silver Sands Resources Corp. Initiates Private Placement Financing

Silver Sands Resources Corp., a prominent player in the realm of mineral exploration in Canada, is set to initiate a private placement financing with an aim to raise gross proceeds totaling $300,000. This strategic move involves the financing of up to 5,000,000 units, each priced at $0.06. In a detailed breakdown of these units, it is revealed that each unit comprises a share priced at $0.06 and one half of a transferable share purchase warrant.

Exercising Warrants and Scheduled Closing

The warrants that make up half of each unit can be exercised at $0.10 per common share. This can be undertaken over a span of two years from the closing date, which is firmly scheduled for February 7th, 2024. An interesting aspect of this placement is the possible inclusion of finder's fees, which may be comprised of cash and warrants, applicable to a certain portion of the placement.

Key Assets and Forward-Looking Statements

Being principally involved in mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets, Silver Sands Resources Corp. boasts a key asset. This is the Corner Pocket copper-zinc-silver massive sulfide project situated near Corner Brook, Newfoundland. This noteworthy project is adjacent to York Harbour Metals Inc.'s project, adding value to the overall asset portfolio of the company.

The announcement of this private placement financing includes forward-looking statements about the business operations of Silver Sands Resources Corp. These statements are inherently based on the current expectations and assumptions as held by the management. However, the company cautions that these statements should not be unduly relied upon, as their actualization is not guaranteed. Moreover, the company asserts that it is under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements unless legally mandated to do so.