Silver Sands Resources Corp. Announces Private Placement Financing

Canadian mineral exploration company, Silver Sands Resources Corp., has announced plans for private placement financing. The strategy intends to raise $300,000 by offering 5,000,000 units at $0.06 each. Each unit will include one common share priced at $0.06 and half of one transferable share purchase warrant. The full purchase warrant can be exercised at $0.10 per common share for two years after the closing of the transaction.

The Details of the Private Placement

The company has scheduled the closing date for the private placement for February 7th, 2024, and may pay an 8% finder's fee in cash and warrants for a portion of the placement. This plan comes as part of Silver Sands' effort to continue locating and developing precious and base metal properties.

Focus on the Corner Pocket Project

The company's principal asset is the Corner Pocket copper-zinc-silver massive sulfide project in Newfoundland. This project is adjacent to York Harbour Metals Inc.'s massive sulfide project, highlighting the region's potential for mineral exploration and development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding the company's plans, which are based on management's current expectations and assumptions. However, Silver Sands Resources Corp. cautions that these should not be overly relied upon as they might not prove to be accurate and are subject to change. The company also states that it is not obligated to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.