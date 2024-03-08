Siinqee Institute Honors Paula “BOMBA” Gonzalez-Ossa: Championing Indigenous Women's Rights for IWD 2024

On the occasion of International Women's Day (IWD) 2024, the Siinqee Institute has bestowed honor upon Paula "BOMBA" Gonzalez-Ossa, a figure renowned as Canada's "First Woman of Graffiti," for her indefatigable work in arts, education, and social justice, particularly within Indigenous communities. Born in Talca, Chile and now based in Toronto, Canada, Gonzalez-Ossa's multifaceted career as an artist and educator embodies the institute's aspirations and core values, celebrating her commitment to Indigenous women's rights and environmental defense.

Gonzalez-Ossa's journey began in 1986, painting her narratives onto urban landscapes, and has since evolved into a powerful voice for the marginalized. Her art transcends the visual, serving as a medium for social commentary and a catalyst for change.

As an Arts Educator and Visual Arts Instructor, she leverages her platform to enlighten and empower, intertwining her profound belief in women's power within Indigenous cosmologies with her artistic expressions. The Siinqee Institute's recognition underscores her significant contributions to reclaiming women’s suppressed knowledge from the clutches of patriarchy and colonialism.

Inspiration for the Siinqee Institute

The Canada-based Siinqee Institute draws inspiration from the Oromo women's ancient indigenous knowledge system, encapsulated by the symbolic siinqee stick representing women's empowerment and sisterhood. In honoring Gonzalez-Ossa, the institute highlights her alignment with their mission of amplifying core siinqee values such as relationality, solidarity, equity, and justice.

Her work, particularly around Indigenous Women for Land Defense, resonates with the institute’s commitment to deepening these values with rich trans-local and Indigenous knowledge systems.

A Beacon of Hope and Solidarity

Gonzalez-Ossa's influence extends beyond her art. Her solidarity work with the downtrodden and her performances within Indigenous communities here and internationally have been pivotal in healing and restorative justice efforts.

The Siinqee Institute’s acknowledgment serves not just as a celebration of her achievements but as a call to action, encouraging others to join in the global movement towards gender equality, environmental stewardship, and the protection of Indigenous rights. Her life and work exemplify the potential of individual agency in effecting systemic change.