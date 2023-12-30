Significant Fire at Wheat City Metals Contained; No Injuries Reported

A significant fire broke out at Wheat City Metals, a scrapyard based at 2881 Pasqua St. N., to the north of Regina, on the afternoon of Thursday, December 28, 2023. The blaze, which kicked off alarmingly in the scrap metal piles, transformed the sky with plumes of black and grey smoke. Despite the initial concerns, the situation was swiftly brought under control, and the fire remained contained to its original location with no reported injuries.

Swift Response by Regina Fire and Protective Services

Upon receiving the emergency call from an employee, Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS), under the leadership of Deputy Fire Chief Gord Hewitt, were on the scene within seven minutes. One of the early challenges was finding a water source to combat the fire. However, the firefighters succeeded in establishing a waterline and hooking into a hydrant, allowing them to tackle the blaze effectively.

Continuous Firefighting Efforts

An overnight team of eight firefighters worked diligently to minimize the fire and prevent any threat to public safety. Their relentless efforts resulted in a significant improvement by Friday morning, with the smoke turning from black and grey to white, signaling progress. Despite the fire being contained, fire officials have stated that crews will remain on the scene until the fire is completely extinguished.

Investigation into the Cause and Air Quality Monitoring

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and will be investigated by the Rural Municipality (RM) of Sherwood and the province, as the scrapyard is located outside Regina’s city limits. The RFPS maintains a service agreement with the RM of Sherwood, which facilitated their swift response to the emergency. While there is currently no threat to the surrounding area, air quality is being monitored, and officials have advised the public to avoid breathing in any smoke and to steer clear of the area to ensure the safety of firefighters.