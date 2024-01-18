Sienna Resources Inc. Acquires 'Dragon Uranium Project' Amidst Peak Uranium Prices

Sienna Resources Inc., a prominent player in the mining industry, has announced the acquisition of the 'Dragon Uranium Project.' This vast project spans 10,845 continuous acres and shares its borders with Cameco Corporation's operations in the globally recognized Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The Athabasca Basin is renowned for containing the world's highest-grade uranium deposits. Cameco's Cigar Lake mine, an industry gem in the basin, boasts an average uranium grade of 14.69% U3O8.

A Strategic Move Amidst Rising Uranium Prices

Sienna's management underscores the strategic significance of this acquisition in the current economic climate. Uranium prices have recently peaked, hitting a 16-year high. Thus, the acquisition marks a significant move in Sienna's growth strategy. Despite this venture into uranium, Sienna reassures stakeholders that the company will maintain its focus on lithium.

Sienna's Strong Position in the Lithium Market

Alongside the uranium project, Sienna has also widened their reach within the lithium market. The company has expanded their 'Elko Lithium Project' in Nevada, solidifying their strong position within the region. The region is notable for lithium production by companies such as Albemarle Corp and its proximity to Tesla's Gigafactory. Furthermore, Sienna is strategically situated in the deepest section of the Clayton Valley brine deposit. Here, a pilot lithium extraction plant by Schlumberger New Energy Venture is expected to yield results in 2024.

Cautionary Note

The company issues a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements. It acknowledges the inherent uncertainties in exploration and development plans. Commodity prices, particularly for uranium and lithium, are also subject to fluctuations. Various risks are outlined under 'Risk Factors' in their continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR. As Sienna Resources Inc. forges ahead, it encourages stakeholders to consider these factors.