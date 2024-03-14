Shoppers Drug Mart Under Fire for Pressuring Pharmacists to Meet Service Targets in Ontario

In January, a Shoppers Drug Mart district manager in Ontario castigated store owners for underperforming in the first week of 2024, sparking controversy over the pharmacy chain's professional services targets. An email contradicts president Jeff Leger's claims of no such targets, as pharmacists voice concerns over pressure to meet quotas, especially for medication reviews.

Pressure to Perform

Pharmacists across Canada have disclosed internal documents showing the emphasis on targets for professional services like medication reviews, despite Leger's denial of such practices. Associate owners and pharmacists, under the condition of anonymity, expressed their dismay at the contradiction between Leger's statements and their experiences. They highlighted the intense pressure to meet weekly billing numbers for services, which are often billed to the government, emphasizing how this contradicts the professional judgment pharmacists should exercise.

Rising Tensions Amid Pandemic Aftermath

The push for medication reviews and other billable services intensified post-pandemic as COVID-19 testing and vaccination demands decreased. Amendments to the MedsCheck program allowed for virtual medication reviews, leading to a significant increase in billed services. Internal emails from corporate management set ambitious targets for associate owners, promising incentives for exceeding these goals, which has led to a collective revenue of over 1.8 million dollars in a week from professional services across Ontario Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies.

Corporate Response and Pharmacist Backlash

In response to the backlash, Shoppers Drug Mart spokesperson Catherine Thomas reiterated the company's stance, emphasizing the pharmacist's role in determining the necessity of a medication review. However, associate owners argue they had little input in setting these goals. Following the controversy, Shoppers announced plans to reinforce training on the appropriate use of pharmacy services, suggesting a move towards addressing the concerns raised by pharmacists.

As Shoppers Drug Mart navigates the fallout from these revelations, the debate over the balance between business objectives and professional ethics in pharmacy practices continues. The company's efforts to correct course and reassure both pharmacists and the public of its commitment to patient care remain under scrutiny.