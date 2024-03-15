Shoppers Drug Mart Accused of Pressuring Pharmacists to Meet 'Unethical' Service Targets

Recent revelations have cast a shadow over Shoppers Drug Mart, one of Canada's leading pharmacy chains, as allegations surface about the company pressuring pharmacists to meet targets for medication reviews and other professional services. Internal communications and testimonies from more than a dozen current and former associate owners and pharmacists reveal a stark contrast to the company's public denials of such practices.

Pressure to Perform

According to documents obtained by CBC News, management at Shoppers Drug Mart has been actively setting targets for professional services, such as medication reviews, and applying pressure on pharmacy owners to achieve these goals. This comes despite statements from Shoppers Drug Mart President Jeff Leger, who previously denied the existence of such targets. The pressure described by pharmacists extends to weekly performance monitoring, with those failing to meet targets required to devise strategies to improve their numbers.

Impact on Patient Care

Pharmacists express concerns that the focus on meeting financial targets compromises the quality of patient care, pushing services that may not be necessary. The MedsCheck program, which facilitates medication reviews for eligible individuals in Ontario, has been particularly highlighted. The program's noble intention of ensuring patients receive the correct combination of medications now seems overshadowed by the company's financial motivations, as indicated by a significant increase in billed medication reviews post-pandemic.

Company's Response and Future Implications

In response to the allegations, a spokesperson for Shoppers Drug Mart reiterated the company's stance, emphasizing the role of pharmacists in deciding the necessity of professional services. However, the growing chorus of concerned pharmacists suggests a disconnect between corporate directives and the ethical considerations of health care professionals. As Shoppers Drug Mart faces scrutiny, the controversy sheds light on the broader issue of corporate influence in health care and the need for a balance between business objectives and patient welfare.