Canada

Shooting Incident in St. Theresa Point Prompts Lockdown in Garden Hill First Nation

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:19 pm EST
Shooting Incident in St. Theresa Point Prompts Lockdown in Garden Hill First Nation

St. Theresa Point, a community neighboring Garden Hill First Nation, has been rattled by a shooting incident early in the morning. The victim, a 35-year-old male, found at the local nursing station, had sustained non-life-threatening injuries, having been shot and assaulted with a metal bar. Despite his ordeal, the man has declined to provide any information to the law enforcement officers. The victim was later transported to a hospital in Winnipeg for further medical attention.

Manitoba RCMP’s Search for Suspects

In light of these events, the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has initiated an extensive search for the suspects involved in the shooting. The RCMP has interacted with several community members, gathering information as part of the ongoing investigation. The public has been urged to contact the Island Lake RCMP if they possess any information that might assist in the investigation.

Garden Hill First Nation Under Lockdown

As a precautionary measure, Garden Hill First Nation, located about 610 kilometers northeast of Winnipeg, has been put under lockdown. Chief Charles Knott of Garden Hill First Nation, communicated a warning to the community members via social media. He emphasized the importance of community safety and expressed his hope for a swift resolution to the situation, allowing for a return to normalcy.

Lockdown Decision by the Communities

Contrary to usual practice, the decision to enforce the lockdown was taken by the communities themselves, not by the RCMP. Efforts are currently underway to get in touch with the chief of St. Theresa Point for additional input on the situation. The incident has cast a heavy shadow over the otherwise peaceful communities, and everyone is hopeful of an early resolution.

Canada Crime
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

