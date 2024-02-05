Shell Rotella SuperRigs Contest: A Grand Stage for North America’s Magnificent Big Rigs

The 42nd edition of the Shell Rotella SuperRigs contest, a grand showcase of North America's most magnificent big rigs, is scheduled to rev up its engines at the Texas Motor Speedway from May 30 to June 1. This event, much awaited by the trucking community, serves as a celebration of their relentless effort and dedication, transforming the speedway into a panorama of gleaming chrome, shimmering lights, and unrivaled craftsmanship.

A Trucker's Stage

The contest is an annual extravaganza featuring a truck beauty contest, in which owner-operator truckers from both Canada and the U.S. compete. With over 20 different award categories, including 'best chrome', 'best lights', and the coveted 'best of show', the competition offers truckers a platform to display their pride and joy. The stakes are high, with participants vying for a share of more than $25,000 in cash and prizes.

Calendared Glory

Aside from the cash and prizes, 12 fortunate drivers will have the unique honor of having their trucks featured in the 2025 Shell Rotella SuperRigs calendar. This recognition immortalizes their big rigs, turning them into year-round icons of the trucking industry.

A Gathering of Kin

While the contest is a fierce competition, it's also a family-friendly event designed to bring together the trucking community. Free to enter, the three-day event offers contestants, their families, and the wider community a chance to celebrate the industry they love, while enjoying an array of events and activities. The details for event registration will be announced soon, opening the gates for another unforgettable chapter of the Shell Rotella SuperRigs contest.