SheLeads Initiative Expands to Offer Monthly Mini Sessions for Women

In a bid to inspire, educate, and empower women-identifying individuals, the SheLeads initiative is expanding its reach, offering monthly mini sessions in response to the community’s positive feedback and demand. The initiative, which aims to equip women with the necessary skills, knowledge, and confidence to succeed, is launching this new series following the inaugural full-day event’s success held at the Chatham Capitol Theatre in July.

Expanding the SheLeads Initiative

These mini sessions are designed to offer consistent support to women, featuring a range of focused topics, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities. Moreover, these sessions will be graced by local expert speakers offering insights and guidance. The first mini session, scheduled for January 11, will be led by Chatham-Kent councillor, Alysson Storey.

Alysson Storey: A Role Model for Women

Storey, renowned for her advocacy for women in the Chatham-Kent area, is expected to provide valuable insights into her experience in municipal politics. SheLeads co-founder, Randi Bokor Caron, expresses excitement about launching the 2024 series with Storey, lauding her as a role model for women.

Support and Information

The SheLeads series is made possible through the support of Mainstreet Credit Union. For those interested in participating or learning more about the schedule, information can be found on the SheLeads website, sheleadsck.com.