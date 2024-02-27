Shawn Haggerty Elected UFCW Canada National President, Succeeds Paul Meinema

Shawn Haggerty has stepped into a significant leadership role as the new national president of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Canada, marking a pivotal moment for the union. With a rich history in labor activism, Haggerty also ascends as the executive vice president of UFCW International, joining the ranks to represent a combined membership of 1.3 million across North America.

From Local Member to National Leader

Haggerty's journey with UFCW began on the factory floor of Robin Hood Multi-Foods in Ontario, where his dedication to workers' rights first took root. His rise through the ranks is a testament to his commitment and advocacy, having served as president of UFCW Local 175, the union's largest Canadian local, for 17 years. His leadership skills were further recognized when he was elected as UFCW Canada national council vice president in 2007 and later as UFCW International vice president in 2019.

Commitment to Workers' Rights

UFCW International President Marc Perrone lauded Haggerty's lifelong dedication to enhancing the lives of workers, highlighting his suitability for this crucial role. Haggerty himself has expressed a deep sense of honor in being trusted to lead and has pledged to focus on promoting fairness, equality, and social justice for all UFCW members. His vision includes tackling the evolving challenges of the modern workforce while continuing to build on the union's legacy of protecting workers' rights.

Legacy and Future Directions

Haggerty's election follows the retirement of Paul Meinema, who has been a stalwart in the labor movement for over four decades. As UFCW Canada, the country's foremost union for retail and food workers, moves forward under Haggerty's leadership, it carries the significant responsibility of representing over 250,000 workers in various sectors. Haggerty's role also extends to serving as a trustee on several benefit plan boards and as a prominent voice on the Canadian Labour Congress's executive council. His experience and dedication position him well to navigate the future of labor rights in Canada and beyond.

As Shawn Haggerty takes the helm of UFCW Canada and steps into his role within UFCW International, his history of advocacy and leadership heralds a promising new chapter for the union. With a focus on fairness, equality, and the well-being of its members, UFCW is poised to confront the challenges of a changing workforce under Haggerty's guidance.