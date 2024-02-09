Shawn Desman's Triumphant Return: Live Album Recording at Phoenix Concert Theatre

From Mississauga to the World Stage: Shawn Desman's Live Album Dream

This month, Shawn Desman, the Mississauga-born singer, will take the stage at his hometown's Phoenix Concert Theatre on February 24 to record a live album. This marks his first full-length album in over a decade, featuring classic radio hits like 'Electric,' 'Shook,' and 'Night Like This.' After a hiatus from music in 2015, Desman made a successful comeback in 2022 with his performance at Drake's OVO Fest and the release of his single 'Maniac'. The live album will be recorded during Desman's first Ontario tour since returning to the spotlight.

Advertisment

A Tale of Triumph and Triumphant Return

Desman's journey is a testament to human resilience and the power of dreams. Born and raised in Mississauga, Desman started his career in the early 2000s, quickly gaining popularity with his unique blend of pop, R&B, and hip-hop. His infectious energy and catchy tunes made him a staple on Canadian radio. However, in 2015, Desman decided to take a step back from the music scene.

Fast forward to 2022, Desman made a triumphant return with a performance at Drake's OVO Fest, followed by the release of his single 'Maniac'. The song was an instant hit, resonating with fans old and new. This marked the beginning of a new chapter in Desman's career, one that he is ready to etch in vinyl with his upcoming live album.

Advertisment

The Live Album: A Labor of Love for the Fans

Desman's decision to record a live album is rooted in his desire to give something special to his fans. "I wanted to create a moment, something tangible that they could hold onto," Desman shares. The live album will feature some of his most popular songs, including 'Electric,' 'Shook,' and 'Night Like This.'

In preparation for the tour, Desman has been sharing his setlist on TikTok, giving fans a sneak peek into what they can expect from the live album. "I want them to feel like they're part of this journey, part of the process," Desman explains. "This album is for them."

Advertisment

The Road to the Phoenix Concert Theatre

The Phoenix Concert Theatre holds a special place in Desman's heart. It's where he first performed as a young artist, dreaming of making it big. Now, he's returning to the same stage, not just as a successful artist but also as a hometown hero. "There's something magical about performing in your hometown," Desman muses. "You can feel the love and support. It's electric."

As Desman gears up for the big night, the excitement is palpable. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the live album, which may be pressed on vinyl for collectors. For Desman, this is more than just an album. It's a celebration of his journey, his roots, and the fans who have supported him along the way.

From Mississauga to the World Stage: A Live Album Dream Realized

On February 24, Shawn Desman, the Mississauga-born singer, will step onto the stage at the Phoenix Concert Theatre, ready to record a live album filled with classic radio hits like 'Electric,' 'Shook,' and 'Night Like This.' This marks his first full-length album in over a decade and the culmination of a journey that began in the very same venue. After a hiatus from music in 2015, Desman made a successful comeback in 2022 with his performance at Drake's OVO Fest and the release of his single 'Maniac'. The live album, a labor of love for his fans, will be recorded during Desman's first Ontario tour since returning to the spotlight.