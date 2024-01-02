en English
Shannon Prince Retires from Buxton Museum: A New Chapter in Black History Advocacy

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:22 pm EST
In an unprecedented move for Black history in Canada, renowned historian and curator, Shannon Prince, has taken a bow from her role at the Buxton National Historic Site and Museum after 25 years of service. However, she is not stepping away from the scene entirely. Together with her husband, Brian Prince, they will soon be named to the Order of Canada as a testament to their years of dedication to preserving and promoting the rich tapestry of Black history in the country.

A Lifetime Dedication to Black History

Shannon boasts a unique legacy as a sixth-generation descendant of a family that escaped the shackles of slavery and made a home in Buxton in 1856. Her ties to this land are not just professional; they are deeply personal and ancestral. Throughout her illustrious career, she has witnessed an encouraging increase in interest and awareness of Black history. She attributes this surge to movements like Black Lives Matter and the amplifying power of media. However, she asserts that the quest for inclusivity and a comprehensive understanding of Black African Canadians is a journey that’s far from over. The march towards an inclusive society requires amplified educational efforts from all individuals and institutions.

Preserving the Past to Enlighten the Future

In her tenure at the museum, Shannon has underscored the importance of primary resource documents. These include treasured diaries and journals from historical figures like Rev. King and A.D. Shadd. The museum also houses artifacts like the original shackles used during the era of slavery. These items serve as stark reminders of a painful past and have a profound emotional impact on visitors, sparking discussions and reflections on history.

Retirement: A New Chapter, Not an End

As Shannon embraces retirement, she plans to live life one day at a time, staying actively involved in community projects that centre on Black history. She also looks forward to spending cherished moments with her 11 grandchildren and immersing herself in farming activities. Despite stepping away from her role at the museum, Shannon continues to emphasize the transformative role of education in fostering change. She encourages individuals to actively engage with different cultures as a means to construct a more accepting and inclusive society.

Canada Education History
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

