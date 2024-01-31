Shames Mountain Ski Facility Closes Temporarily Following Rain Damage

In an unprecedented move, Shames Mountain ski facility has decided to halt operations on February 1 and 2, a decision borne out of necessity following the onslaught of heavy rains on January 28. The facility's manager, Christian Theberge, confirmed that an extensive repair operation is in progress, with the aim of reopening on February 3.

Addressing the Aftermath

The repair work primarily involves draining the standing water from the ski runs, a task requiring the digging of trenches. In addition, higher elevation areas have been prioritized for repair, given the severity of damage caused by the rain, which melted the snow down to the ground. Interestingly, the beginner area remained largely unscathed thanks to previous maintenance work.

A Comprehensive Drainage Plan

Theberge revealed that areas closer to the upper regions suffered more damage due to a lack of drainage systems. To address this, the ski hill is eagerly awaiting grants to implement a comprehensive drainage plan for these areas. Their hands are tied financially, as they do not have a wealthy owner to fund this necessary work upfront.

First Water-Related Closure in Over a Decade

This is the first time in Theberge's 13-year career that Shames Mountain has had to close due to water-related issues. The facility has lost eight operating days this season, a number set to rise to ten with the latest closures. While Shames Mountain is faring better than other ski facilities that have closed for the rest of the season, the current closure poses a significant impact on the livelihood of its 70-90 staff members.

Despite the temporary closure, there's a silver lining. The temperature is dropping, and long-term forecasts for February and March are showing promise. The management is also actively exploring alternate makeup days for school and group bookings that have been affected by the pause in operations.