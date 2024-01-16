SGI's Covert Surveillance Vehicles Bolster Battlefords RCMP's Crime-fighting Efforts

As the frigid winter winds cut through the streets of Battleford, a subtle yet potent force has been sweeping through the town, marking an indelible impact on its crime landscape. The Battlefords RCMP Gang Task Force, an unsung sentinel of this tight-knit community, has unveiled the secret behind their recent success in combating serious crimes: covert surveillance vehicles from SGI.

Forging Success with High-Tech Ally

From May to December 2023, the Task Force has leveraged these unassuming vehicles to weave a complex web of surveillance, casting a wide net over activities related to drugs and general criminal conduct. The results are nothing short of significant. They have managed to recover 15 stolen vehicles, with an estimated value that hovers around the staggering figure of $457,000. An arsenal of 15 firearms and 22 other weapons has been confiscated, stripping potential threats of their lethal power.

Cracking Down on Drug-related Crimes

The Task Force’s war on drugs has also reaped substantial rewards. Over $36,500 worth of illicit substances, including methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine, and marijuana, have been seized. The Task Force has also managed to lay their hands on $15,000 in cash, suspected to be proceeds from criminal activities.

Partnership with SGI: A Powerful Catalyst

Inspector Gilbert, the Officer in Charge of the Battleford's RCMP Detachment, extolled the indispensible role that the partnership with SGI and the surveillance vehicles have played in this success. "The impact of the surveillance vehicles in targeting crime has been profound," he stated, underscoring their commitment to building upon the program's success and continuing this fruitful relationship.

As the Task Force presses on in its relentless pursuit of peace, the Battleford Detachment has issued a reminder to the community, urging them to keep their vehicle doors locked during the cold weather, especially when warming up their vehicles. The fight against crime, it seems, is waged not only on the streets, but also in the small, everyday actions of its residents.