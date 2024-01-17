Severe Snowfall Causes Chaos in Metro Vancouver, Ambulances and Tow Trucks Stuck

Metro Vancouver is in the grip of a severe snowstorm, causing chaos on the roads and stranding multiple vehicles, including ambulances. The situation has escalated to a point where even tow trucks dispatched for assistance are finding themselves ensnared in the snow. In one such incident, an ambulance was reported stuck on Fraser Street and East 7th Avenue, and the tow truck that arrived to assist ended up stuck too. A larger, second tow truck eventually came to the rescue and freed the ambulance. In a similar incident, an ambulance got stuck at Mount Lehman Road and Highway 1, with no clarity on whether there were any patients inside.

Advertisment

Public Transport in Turmoil

Public transport has not been spared from the adverse effects of the snowfall. TransLink buses have faced significant difficulty navigating the treacherous roads. TransLink, however, has been proactive in preparing for the snowstorm, replacing articulated buses with conventional 40-foot buses on steep, slippery routes, and equipping them with tire socks. Crews are also spreading anti-icing solution on overhead trolley wires and de-icing trains to prevent ice buildup.

Weather Warning

Advertisment

A weather warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada indicates more snow is on the way. Predictions suggest up to 30 centimeters of snow could fall, exceeding previous forecasts by 10 centimeters. Drivers are being advised to exercise caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility and road conditions. Schools have been closed across several districts, and visibility could be significantly reduced at times due to heavy snowfall, contributing to further transportation delays.

Power Outages and Disruptions

Furthermore, the snowstorm has resulted in power outages, with B.C. Hydro reporting more than 20,000 customers without electricity. Canada Post has suspended mail delivery, and the City of Vancouver has issued an extreme weather alert. Maintenance crews and transportation agencies are advising drivers to be prepared for emergencies. The snowstorm has also caused delays and cancellations at the Vancouver International Airport.