Serious Vehicular Accident in Brampton Injures Two; Investigation Underway

On Wednesday morning, a serious vehicular accident transpired on Dixie Road, near Queen Street in Brampton, resulting in injuries to two individuals. The crash occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m. and involved a MiWay bus and another vehicle. As a consequence of the collision, both parties were rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

Critical Condition and Injuries

One of the victims sustained critical injuries, while the other’s injuries were deemed non-life-threatening. The victim in critical condition was extricated from the vehicle by Toronto Fire and transported to the hospital for treatment. The other victim, although injured, is expected to survive.

Road Closure for Investigation

As a result of the accident, the southbound lanes of Dixie Road have been shut down between Hazelwood Drive and Queen Street. This closure is likely to last for several hours while the area is cleared and the investigation takes place. Local authorities, specifically Peel police, are currently advising drivers to seek alternative routes in order to avoid the impacted area.

Call for Witnesses

The circumstances surrounding the crash have not been detailed, and the status of the investigation or any potential causes for the incident have not been disclosed. The Peel police major collision bureau is investigating the case. They are urging any witnesses or individuals with dash camera footage to come forward to assist in the investigation.