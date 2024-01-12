Sentencing Hearing Underway for Guilty RCMP Officer Manslaughter Suspect

In a solemn courtroom, the sentencing hearing for Alphonse Stanley Traverse, who pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer Const. Shelby Patton, has begun. The tragic incident, which dates back to 2021, unfolded in Wolseley, Saskatchewan, after Const. Patton intercepted a truck suspected to be stolen.

Tragic Incident that Led to an Officer’s Death

On a day that started as any other, Const. Patton requested Traverse to step out of the vehicle. Instead, Traverse attempted to make a hasty escape, engaging the truck to drive away. In an effort to prevent the escape, the 26-year-old officer stepped onto the running board, reaching for the truck’s keys. But, fate had a cruel twist in store. As the truck jerked into motion, Const. Patton was thrown off balance, falling under the moving vehicle. The rear tire ran over him, leading to fatal injuries that claimed his life.

Guilty Plea and Additional Charges

Traverse, not only admitted to Const. Patton’s manslaughter but also pleaded guilty to stealing the motor vehicle. The events leading up to the fatality reveal a questionable decision made by Traverse and a female companion. With Manitoba bars closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, they had driven from Winnipeg to Saskatchewan to indulge in Video Lottery Terminals (VLTs). When their vehicle broke down near Pipestone, Manitoba, they resorted to stealing a truck.

Convict’s Background and Substance Abuse

Court documents shed light on Traverse’s criminal background. At the time of the incident, he was on warrant status for various offences. Both Traverse and his female companion were found to be under the influence of crystal meth, a potent and highly addictive drug. This grim revelation adds another layer of complexity to the case.

The sentencing hearing for Traverse marks a significant progression in this heartbreaking case. It follows his guilty plea last year and is anticipated to bring some measure of justice to Const. Patton’s bereaved family and colleagues.