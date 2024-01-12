en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Sentencing Hearing Underway for Guilty RCMP Officer Manslaughter Suspect

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:40 am EST
Sentencing Hearing Underway for Guilty RCMP Officer Manslaughter Suspect

In a solemn courtroom, the sentencing hearing for Alphonse Stanley Traverse, who pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer Const. Shelby Patton, has begun. The tragic incident, which dates back to 2021, unfolded in Wolseley, Saskatchewan, after Const. Patton intercepted a truck suspected to be stolen.

Tragic Incident that Led to an Officer’s Death

On a day that started as any other, Const. Patton requested Traverse to step out of the vehicle. Instead, Traverse attempted to make a hasty escape, engaging the truck to drive away. In an effort to prevent the escape, the 26-year-old officer stepped onto the running board, reaching for the truck’s keys. But, fate had a cruel twist in store. As the truck jerked into motion, Const. Patton was thrown off balance, falling under the moving vehicle. The rear tire ran over him, leading to fatal injuries that claimed his life.

Guilty Plea and Additional Charges

Traverse, not only admitted to Const. Patton’s manslaughter but also pleaded guilty to stealing the motor vehicle. The events leading up to the fatality reveal a questionable decision made by Traverse and a female companion. With Manitoba bars closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, they had driven from Winnipeg to Saskatchewan to indulge in Video Lottery Terminals (VLTs). When their vehicle broke down near Pipestone, Manitoba, they resorted to stealing a truck.

Convict’s Background and Substance Abuse

Court documents shed light on Traverse’s criminal background. At the time of the incident, he was on warrant status for various offences. Both Traverse and his female companion were found to be under the influence of crystal meth, a potent and highly addictive drug. This grim revelation adds another layer of complexity to the case.

The sentencing hearing for Traverse marks a significant progression in this heartbreaking case. It follows his guilty plea last year and is anticipated to bring some measure of justice to Const. Patton’s bereaved family and colleagues.

0
Canada Crime Law
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
10 mins ago
2024 Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship: A Riveting Display of Talent and Competition
The 2024 Canadian Men’s Figure Skating Championship, a significant event in the sport’s calendar, offered an unpredictable and thrilling contest, breaking away from the usual narrative of clear favorites. This year’s championship saw a diverse array of athletes, all equipped with unique skills and performances, that contributed to a level playing field. The result was
2024 Canadian Men's Figure Skating Championship: A Riveting Display of Talent and Competition
Molson Coors to Host Earnings Call Webcast, Emphasizes Diverse Portfolio and ESG Commitment
2 hours ago
Molson Coors to Host Earnings Call Webcast, Emphasizes Diverse Portfolio and ESG Commitment
High Tide Inc. Set to Unveil Q4 and Year-End Financial Results in Upcoming Webcast
2 hours ago
High Tide Inc. Set to Unveil Q4 and Year-End Financial Results in Upcoming Webcast
Yukon's Stalking Statistics Above National Average: The Role of Community Support
2 hours ago
Yukon's Stalking Statistics Above National Average: The Role of Community Support
Tether's Budtender Appreciation Week 2024: Honouring the Pivotal Role of Budtenders in the Cannabis Industry
2 hours ago
Tether's Budtender Appreciation Week 2024: Honouring the Pivotal Role of Budtenders in the Cannabis Industry
Vernon’s Towne Theatre Secures Future with $60,000 Grant
2 hours ago
Vernon’s Towne Theatre Secures Future with $60,000 Grant
Latest Headlines
World News
Palestinian Ambassador Voices Concerns to ICJ Prior to Hearing on Israel's Actions
11 seconds
Palestinian Ambassador Voices Concerns to ICJ Prior to Hearing on Israel's Actions
Political Allegiances Shift in Iowa as Socioeconomic Divide Widens
14 seconds
Political Allegiances Shift in Iowa as Socioeconomic Divide Widens
Unraveling Iowa's Political Shifts, Trump's Court Saga, and Rising Threats: A PostLive Discussion
21 seconds
Unraveling Iowa's Political Shifts, Trump's Court Saga, and Rising Threats: A PostLive Discussion
FIFA Publishes Database of Clubs Facing Registration Bans
40 seconds
FIFA Publishes Database of Clubs Facing Registration Bans
UK and Ukraine Sign Historic Security Pact
51 seconds
UK and Ukraine Sign Historic Security Pact
Australia Day Controversy: Retail Giant's Decision Fuels the National Debate
1 min
Australia Day Controversy: Retail Giant's Decision Fuels the National Debate
China Seeks Enhanced Legislative Exchanges with Belgium: A Step Towards Mutual Growth
2 mins
China Seeks Enhanced Legislative Exchanges with Belgium: A Step Towards Mutual Growth
Roshanara Club in Delhi Opens Sports Facilities to Public Amid Lease Controversy
2 mins
Roshanara Club in Delhi Opens Sports Facilities to Public Amid Lease Controversy
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Pivotal Moment Amid Rising China Tensions
3 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Pivotal Moment Amid Rising China Tensions
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
1 hour
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
4 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
4 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
4 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
4 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app