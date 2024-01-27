Senior Fitness Classes at Calgary’s Scenic Acres Community Centre: A New Front in Dementia Prevention

At the heart of northwest Calgary, the Scenic Acres Community Centre has emerged as a beacon of hope for senior fitness. Far from being a mere hub of physical activity, the Centre’s group fitness classes are being hailed as powerful tools for recovery from serious health ailments and overall health improvement. One such testament comes from Barb Stirrett, a regular attendee who credits these classes for her remarkable health turnaround.

Physical Activity as a Shield Against Dementia

These fitness classes are finding increased favor for their potential role in preventing dementia, a condition where aging is the most common risk factor, and only about 5% is hereditary. Megan Williams from Alzheimer Calgary underlines the crucial necessity of reducing risks and living well as one ages, even in the face of a dementia diagnosis. Alzheimer Calgary has thus joined forces with the fitness community, with select studios contributing proceeds to the organization in a show of solidarity.

More Than Just Fitness Classes

Tricia Ham, a personal trainer and group fitness instructor at the Centre, observes her clients reaping not just physical benefits like enhanced nimbleness and balance but also substantial mental improvements. The social facet of these classes is being equally emphasized, with the camaraderie and connections formed among participants playing a pivotal role in cognitive maintenance.

Active Lifestyle: A Remedy for Dementia?

The Alzheimer Society of Canada echoes the necessity of continued social engagement and activity as part of living well with dementia. It highlights research that shows physical inactivity in later life can inflate the risk of dementia by an average of 40 percent. This underscores the significance of the Scenic Acres Community Centre in championing senior fitness to combat dementia risk, thereby transforming lives and communities alike.