en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Semaglutide Shortage Poses Challenges for Diabetes Patients, Says Ian Neeland, MD

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:56 pm EST
Semaglutide Shortage Poses Challenges for Diabetes Patients, Says Ian Neeland, MD

In a recent statement, Ian Neeland, MD, Director of Cardiovascular Prevention and Co-Director of the Center for Integrated and Novel Approaches in Vascular Metabolic Disease at University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute, revealed the strain the ongoing semaglutide shortage is putting on diabetes patients. Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist that is increasingly popular for weight loss and blood sugar management, has been found in short supply, prompting the need for individualized adjustments for patients. These adjustments could range from dose reduction to seeking alternative medication sources, or even obtaining the medication from abroad, such as Canada.

The Impact of Semaglutide Shortage

Semaglutide is an antidiabetic and anti-obesity medication manufactured by Novo Nordisk and sold under the brand names Ozempic, Rybelsus, and Wegovy. It is available in both injectable form (Ozempic) and oral form (Rybelsus). Mimicking the hormone GLP-1, semaglutide slows gastric emptying and increases satiety. It also stimulates insulin secretion and reduces glucose production. In 2020, over 4 million prescriptions of semaglutide were made in the US.

The Consequences of Therapy Disruption

Any disruptions in medication regimens could lead to the need for restarting the dosage escalation process, subsequently affecting glycemic control efficacy. As such, Dr. Neeland emphasizes the importance of maintaining continuity in treatment to prevent long-term interruptions and the need to find ways to bridge the gap caused by the shortage.

Other Medical Updates

The discussion also shed light on various other medical topics, including a connection between gastrointestinal symptoms and multiple sclerosis, the latest data on adagrasib in colorectal cancer, and highlights from the ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting. Additionally, the proposed respiratory care guidance for Duchenne muscular dystrophy in the UK and recurrent pulmonary hypertension after balloon pulmonary angioplasty were addressed.

0
Canada Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
2 mins ago
Okanagan Similkameen Issues Water Quality Advisory Amid Water Line Break
In a critical development, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) has issued a Water Quality Advisory for residents located south of Gawne Road along Naramata Road up to the City of Penticton limits, including Nuttall Road. The advisory, which is a result of a water line break that occurred on Tuesday morning, will remain
Okanagan Similkameen Issues Water Quality Advisory Amid Water Line Break
Algoma Steel Forecasts Q3 Results; Eyes Green Steel Production
16 mins ago
Algoma Steel Forecasts Q3 Results; Eyes Green Steel Production
Algoma Forecasts Q3 2024 Results Amidst Transition to Green Steel Production
17 mins ago
Algoma Forecasts Q3 2024 Results Amidst Transition to Green Steel Production
Emergency Response Follows Gas Leak in Wolseley
4 mins ago
Emergency Response Follows Gas Leak in Wolseley
Canadian Athletes Eye Crucial Qualifiers Ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
10 mins ago
Canadian Athletes Eye Crucial Qualifiers Ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics
TSX Composite Index Drops as Market Faces Losses; Wall Street Also Declines
14 mins ago
TSX Composite Index Drops as Market Faces Losses; Wall Street Also Declines
Latest Headlines
World News
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
25 seconds
Tennessee Enacts Law to Support Firefighters with PTSD
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
26 seconds
Adam Copeland Reflects on His Wrestling Journey and Future Plans
West Texas Veterans Administration to Host Town Hall Meeting
30 seconds
West Texas Veterans Administration to Host Town Hall Meeting
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
53 seconds
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Rising Star Luke Littler in World Darts Championship Final
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler: The Youngest Prodigy in World Darts Championship History
1 min
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler: The Youngest Prodigy in World Darts Championship History
France's Constitutional Council Blocks Arms Funding Through Savings Accounts
1 min
France's Constitutional Council Blocks Arms Funding Through Savings Accounts
Buffalo Sabres' Goaltending Gets New Faces as Team Focuses on Future
1 min
Buffalo Sabres' Goaltending Gets New Faces as Team Focuses on Future
Arago de Sète Triumphs Over Montpellier in High-Stakes Volleyball Match
1 min
Arago de Sète Triumphs Over Montpellier in High-Stakes Volleyball Match
Trump's Legal Issues Overshadow Republican Presidential Primaries
1 min
Trump's Legal Issues Overshadow Republican Presidential Primaries
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
28 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
40 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app