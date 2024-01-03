Semaglutide Shortage Poses Challenges for Diabetes Patients, Says Ian Neeland, MD

In a recent statement, Ian Neeland, MD, Director of Cardiovascular Prevention and Co-Director of the Center for Integrated and Novel Approaches in Vascular Metabolic Disease at University Hospitals Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute, revealed the strain the ongoing semaglutide shortage is putting on diabetes patients. Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist that is increasingly popular for weight loss and blood sugar management, has been found in short supply, prompting the need for individualized adjustments for patients. These adjustments could range from dose reduction to seeking alternative medication sources, or even obtaining the medication from abroad, such as Canada.

The Impact of Semaglutide Shortage

Semaglutide is an antidiabetic and anti-obesity medication manufactured by Novo Nordisk and sold under the brand names Ozempic, Rybelsus, and Wegovy. It is available in both injectable form (Ozempic) and oral form (Rybelsus). Mimicking the hormone GLP-1, semaglutide slows gastric emptying and increases satiety. It also stimulates insulin secretion and reduces glucose production. In 2020, over 4 million prescriptions of semaglutide were made in the US.

The Consequences of Therapy Disruption

Any disruptions in medication regimens could lead to the need for restarting the dosage escalation process, subsequently affecting glycemic control efficacy. As such, Dr. Neeland emphasizes the importance of maintaining continuity in treatment to prevent long-term interruptions and the need to find ways to bridge the gap caused by the shortage.

Other Medical Updates

