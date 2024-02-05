Seeley's Bay Marks 30th Annual Frost Fest with Community Celebrations and Contributions

The 30th annual Frost Fest in Seeley's Bay, a much-anticipated community celebration, successfully unfolded despite the warmer weather. The event, a testament to community spirit and unity, was powered by contributions from over 90 sponsors and featured a plethora of activities spread across the village.

Unfolding Festivities

The festival offered a unique blend of attractions catering to all age groups. The public library played host to a special meeting with the Ice Queen, enthralling the younger audience. Concurrently, craft sessions stirred up creativity, while a variety of games ensured a fun-filled atmosphere. Vendor visits added a touch of local commerce and culture to the celebrations. The highlight of the event, however, was a heartwarming performance by the Old Time Fiddlers at the local legion.

Frost Fest: More than a Festival

But Frost Fest isn't just a festival. It's a significant contributor to the community's well-being. All proceeds from the event are reinvested into local initiatives, including building projects and not-for-profit organizations. The festival's history is steeped in generosity - over its 29-year existence, Frost Fest has donated an impressive sum of over $85,000.

Impact on the Community

These funds have supported a range of local causes, such as minor sports programs and the Food Bank, helping to enhance the quality of life for residents. The event's official brochure underscores the significant impact that Frost Fest has had in supporting and nurturing the community. It's not just a celebration; it's a commitment to the community's progress and prosperity.