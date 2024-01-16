Security Upped at Canada's Jewish Institutions, Mauritius Flooded, Oregon Couple's Home Split by Tree, Emmy Awards 2024 Highlights

Canada's Jewish institutions are on high alert following a global call to action against anti-Semitic incidents. This comes after a specific threat was targeted at a Jewish school in Toronto, prompting Toronto police to increase patrols around Jewish community centers. The heightened security measures echo the rising tension witnessed from the Israel-Hamas war, which has spilled over into increased protest activity and hate crimes in Vancouver. Vancouver Police Department reported a 31% increase in hate crime reports, with the Jewish communities among the most affected.

Anti-Semitism on the Rise

Anti-Semitism has seen a sharp surge, with the Vancouver Police Department clocking over $2.5 million in overtime costs since October 7. The ongoing Israel-Gaza war and subsequent attacks on Israel have been cited as the biggest triggers for the rise in hate incidents and protest activity. A visible police presence has been maintained at high-risk locations, with dedicated officers assigned to manage and coordinate protests.

Mauritius Flooded by Cyclone Belal

Meanwhile, the island nation of Mauritius has been hit by severe flooding due to Cyclone Belal. The capital, Port Louis, has been particularly affected, with cars submerged and residents grappling with the devastating aftermath. The cyclone has highlighted the urgent need for improved disaster preparedness and climate change mitigation efforts.

Tree Splits Home in Oregon

In Oregon, a young couple had a narrow escape when their home was split in half by a falling tree during a severe winter storm. Despite the extensive damage to their property, they were fortunate to walk away uninjured, reminding us of the unpredictable power of nature.

Emmy Awards 2024: Succession, The Bear, Beef Triumph

On a lighter note, the entertainment industry celebrated big wins at the 2024 Emmy Awards. 'Succession,' 'The Bear,' and 'Beef' were the most celebrated shows of the evening. Making a particularly poignant appearance, Christina Applegate received a standing ovation as she made her way onto the stage using a cane. Film critic Richard Crouse provided insightful commentary on the event, offering his predictions on potential winners before the awards ceremony.